Popular gayy guy who repented to become a pastor now back to the streets as he parties with other trumu-trumu men

Recall that a few years ago, Mr Aaron Adjetey Akrong who publicly confessed that he has been a member of the trumu-trumu community for over 20 years repented and gave his life to Christ.

Following his repentance from the LGBT community in Ghana, he transitioned into a full-fledged Christian and an Evangelist and later ordained as a pastor.

According to GHPage.com sources, his ordination took place on the 27th of November 2021 in the Alabaster End-Time College Ministry in Ghana’s capital Accra.

Where he received his certificate as a recognised pastor called by God to ministry.

Aaron Akrong’s story inspired many when he converted to follow Christ and shared some photos after his graduation and ordination on social media.

He captioned the post: “Joseph became a prime minister at the age of 30. David was ordained King at the age of 30. Jesus began his earthly ministry at the age of 30

“I’m here, O God please let YOUR WILL be done!!! Use me!! Prophetic Ministry Age …. Milestone Age

Shockingly, Aron has been spotted in a new video seriously partying with some members of the LGBTQ community.

In a trending video, the pastor who has returned to the streets can be seen happily whining his waist and jamming to a secular song while in the club.

He’s also seen rocking a nose ring to subtly announce his return to the LGBTQ community.

Watch the video below to know more…