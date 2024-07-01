type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsPopular GH bet tipster, Eno Kay exposed for editing a 30 pesewas...
News

Popular GH bet tipster, Eno Kay exposed for editing a 30 pesewas bet to GHS40K

By Armani Brooklyn
Eno Kay

Eno Kay, a well-known betting tipster who’s celebrated for his high-stakes bets and lavish lifestyle has been busted for editing his betting slips.

Eno Kay was busted after sharing a recent betting on Twitter where he mostly interacts with his fans and followers.

The whole saga began when Eno Kay posted a photo of a betting slip on Twitter claiming he had staked GH¢45,000 and won GH¢190,800.

The slip, intended to showcase yet another of his impressive wins quickly came under scrutiny.

One tweep with the handle name @hoesluvlaroi decided to verify the slip’s authenticity by running the ticket ID through Sporty Bet’s verification system.

The verification process revealed a startling discrepancy: the original stake was only 30 pesewas, not the GH¢45,000 Eno Kay had claimed.

This revelation exposed the slip as photoshopped and not authentic.

Now, Eno Kay, previously admired for his apparent betting prowess, has seen his reputation take a significant hit.

His claims of making substantial amounts of money through betting had garnered him a substantial following, with many aspiring to replicate his success.

His lavish lifestyle, including a collection of luxury vehicles such as a Toyota Supra and a Range Rover, seemed to lend credibility to his claims.

Join our WhatsApp Channel

TODAY

Monday, July 1, 2024
Accra
broken clouds
82.8 ° F
82.8 °
82.8 °
78 %
2.6mph
75 %
Mon
82 °
Tue
81 °
Wed
78 °
Thu
81 °
Fri
80 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways