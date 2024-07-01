Popular GH bet tipster, Eno Kay exposed for editing a 30 pesewas bet to GHS40K

Eno Kay, a well-known betting tipster who’s celebrated for his high-stakes bets and lavish lifestyle has been busted for editing his betting slips.
Eno Kay was busted after sharing a recent betting on Twitter where he mostly interacts with his fans and followers.
The whole saga began when Eno Kay posted a photo of a betting slip on Twitter claiming he had staked GH¢45,000 and won GH¢190,800.
The slip, intended to showcase yet another of his impressive wins quickly came under scrutiny.
One tweep with the handle name @hoesluvlaroi decided to verify the slip’s authenticity by running the ticket ID through Sporty Bet’s verification system.
The verification process revealed a startling discrepancy: the original stake was only 30 pesewas, not the GH¢45,000 Eno Kay had claimed.
This revelation exposed the slip as photoshopped and not authentic.
Now, Eno Kay, previously admired for his apparent betting prowess, has seen his reputation take a significant hit.
His claims of making substantial amounts of money through betting had garnered him a substantial following, with many aspiring to replicate his success.
His lavish lifestyle, including a collection of luxury vehicles such as a Toyota Supra and a Range Rover, seemed to lend credibility to his claims.
Finally We barb Eno Kay ??he forget ein body "I used bet to buy range Rover"he take 30 ps buy range??? pic.twitter.com/FGZq2Obo6t— ???????? (@hoesluvlaroi) June 30, 2024