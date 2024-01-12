Popular GH Tiktoker Gloria curses her mother to death as she wishes pure evil on her (Video)

- Advertisement -

Controversial Ghanaian abraod-based TikToker, Gloria, has taken to the internet to curse her mother and also rain heavy insults on her.



In a worrying video that has taken over social media trends, Gloria accused her mother of being the cause of her abnormal behaviour.



As alleged by Gloria, her mother’s decision to abandon the traditional practice of worshipping her stool gods is the root cause of her psychological struggles.

READ ALSO: My mother is the one spiritually impeding my progress – Popular Tiktoker Gloria blasts her mum (Video)



In the video, she claimed that her mother’s brothers convinced her to forsake the stool gods in favour of embracing Christianity, particularly following Jesus Christ.

According to Gloria, this shift in spiritual allegiance is responsible for her and her siblings’ psychological and mental challenges.



During her infamous rant, Gloria wished death upon her mother and all the ills from the depths of Hell.



Speaking with immense pain and bitterness, Gloria also asserted that she no longer considers Afi as her mother and has officially cancelled her from her life.

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: Afua Asantewaa to win 4 Guinness World Records from her Singathon if approved by GWR; Full List

READ ALSO: Nigerian chef cooks for 200 hours nonstop to break Guinness World Records cookathon attempt