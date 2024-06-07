Popular Ghanaian businessman found dead in his hotel room

A Ghanaian businessman attending an event related to the Korea-Africa Summit was found dead in his Seoul hotel room on Tuesday, 4 June 2024, according to South Korean police.

The man, a company official in his 50s, was discovered in a hotel in Seoul’s Gangnam district on Tuesday morning.

As reported by Korea’s Yonhap News Agency, police found no signs of foul play and suspected the cause of death might be due to illness.

The businessman had travelled to Seoul for a business counselling event held in conjunction with the Korea-Africa Summit.

The two-day summit focused on trade, technology, and investment. South Korean officials emphasized that strengthening ties in minerals and resources would enhance the country’s supply chain resilience in critical industries like batteries.

To boost cooperation with Africa, South Korea plans to expand its Official Development Assistance (ODA) program to approximately 10 billion dollars by 2030.