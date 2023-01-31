Popular Ghanaian comedian SDK loses mother months after losing father

- Advertisement -

SDK, a well-known Ghsnanain comedian and content creator, has lost his mother.

The grim news was announced by him on all social media platforms.

SDK’s mother’s death has shocked many considering the fact that his [SDK] father passed away just a few months ago. SDK has now lost his mother and father.

When she was alive, SDK got her featured in some of his funny content alongside his late dad.

SDK’s mother’s sense of humour caught the admiration of many Ghanaians who even share snippets of his videos as memes.

In a short post, SDK wrote: lost my lovely mom. Rest in peace mama.