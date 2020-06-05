The head pastor of Healing Prayer Camp located at Atopi Hill of Kasoa Ofaakor in the Awutu Senya East Municipality in the Central Region according to reports at hand has taken his own life.

Pastor Peter as he’s widely known, per our investigations, committed suicide after he caught his lovely wedded wife pants down with another man enjoying themselves to the fullest. He got socked and confused, this resulted in the man of God committing suicide.

The incident is said to have happened on Wednesday, 3rd of June 2020 reportedly in the early hours of the day.

A close relation of the deceased noted that his painful death has indeed caused a big blow to the members of his church, family, and a community at large due to his good work in his ministry. He left behind two adorable kids and his cheating wife.

May his soul rest in perfect peace. Hmm some wives can be a torn in the flesh o!