Popular Ghanaian Tiktoker and Shatta Movement fan, KaKai Shatta arrested by Ghana Police for faking disability

- Advertisement -

A popular Ghanaian Tiktoker who doubles as an influencer has been apprehended by the Ghana Police following reports that he’s duping generous by-passers with a fake disability stunt.

The reason for his arrest was that Kakai Shatta has defrauded many Ghanaians by acting like a disabled man to take money from some Ghanaians who are not aware of its .

However, Kakai Shatta once went on Onua tv (National Television) to deceive Ghanaians and also told Ghanaians that he was a disabled man which he was not.

So many Poeple have reported him to Ghana Police Service to for him to be arrested.

On Saturday 23rd September 2023 at the Kaneshie market while Kakai Shatta was taking a video for his fans on TikTok, suddenly the Kaneshie police came to Arrest him