Popular Ghanaian TikToker, Quitachie marks her 22nd birthday with items worth millions of cedis

Famous Ghanaian-Lebanese YouTuber and influencer, Quitachie, marked her 22nd birthday in grand style on October 9, 2024.

Unlike other birthday celebrants who throw lavish parties and celebrate with others, Quitachie decided to spend her birthday on luxury items.

The famous content creator is known for flaunting luxury items such as the Apple Vision Pro, which she bought for GH¢40,000 in March 2024.

In a heartwarming post on her social media pages, Quitachie shared pictures of herself posing with two giant roses, one pink and the other red.

She also flaunted multiple items from luxury brands such as Gucci, Van Cleef, Chanel, Hermès and others worth millions of Ghana Cedis.

The bedroom in her luxury apartment was decorated with bubble balloons with the number 22 and heart-shaped pink and red balloons.

The YouTuber also shared a video of herself putting a lit candle on a pink-themed medium-sized cake with ‘OMG 22’ written on top in icing.