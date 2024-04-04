type here...
Popular IG big boy and money spender arrested for fraud and money laundering

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
A South African man who lived lavishly on Instagram named Fidelis Moema (32) has been arrested for theft, fraud and money laundering.

After handing himself over to the Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crimes Investigation team in Johannesburg.

The accused was employed as a bursary specialist at the KPMG.


It is alleged that between 2021 to 2022, Moema misdirected funds meant for bursary recipients.

Instead of paying university fees on behalf of students, the accused would pay the money into the bank accounts belonging to friends and individuals who own companies.

The money would then be paid back into his personal bank account. KMPG has suffered a loss of R16.5 million due to his fraudulent actions.

Source:GHpage

