type here...
GhPageNewsPopular journalist exposed for lying to Ghanaians about being a BBC Komla...
News

Popular journalist exposed for lying to Ghanaians about being a BBC Komla Dumor Award nominee

By Armani Brooklyn
Paa Kwesi

Derrick Paa Kwesi Schandorf, a former Joynews reporter and journalist at Wesleyan TV has been trending on social media for the past 24 hours.

Initially, he was exposed by Michelle Frimpong and some other ladies for verbally abusing and requesting money and displaying narcissistic tendencies.

After several attacks on him by social media users who came across the screenshots Michelle and the other ladies published online, Paa Kwesi took the humble pie and rendered an unqualified apology to them.

Unfortunately for Paa Kwesi, Michelle’s exposé on him has consequently opened a can of worms about his career.


Apparently, Paa Kwesi Schandorf is not a BBC Komla Dumor Award nominee as he prides himself to be.

As revealed by a colleague journalist, Paa Kwesi Asare, it’s either you win or become a runner-up for the BBC Komla Dumor Award after application.

Hence there’s nothing like BBC Komla Dumor Award nominee.

-- AD --

Take a look at the screenshot below to know more

Below is a screenshot of Paa Kwesi Schandorf’s Facebook profile where he has boldly added BBC Komla Dumor Award Nominee to his credentials.

Netizens Reactions…

Akolbire Amos – But we have low budget Komla Dumor. Or it’s a lie

Dickson Sackey – You “steal” the award finish you san so dey add salt to the injury of our man? 

Daniel Atilietu – After failing to set a trap for a lady and having to write an apology letter he says he’s a Komla Dumor Award nominee

Fuseni Inusah – You’re being petty and childish with this whole thing. Get serious. Fact that you grabbed the award doesn’t mean you’re good than Paa Kwesi Schandorf. So you were waiting for this moment to spill out the hate you have towards the gentleman. We’re watching and reading in between the lines! Some of us aren’t dumb on this negative energy of yours! Grow!

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GHpage

TODAY

Wednesday, July 24, 2024
Accra
few clouds
82.8 ° F
82.8 °
82.8 °
74 %
4.8mph
20 %
Wed
81 °
Thu
79 °
Fri
79 °
Sat
78 °
Sun
79 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways