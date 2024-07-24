Popular journalist exposed for lying to Ghanaians about being a BBC Komla Dumor Award nominee

Derrick Paa Kwesi Schandorf, a former Joynews reporter and journalist at Wesleyan TV has been trending on social media for the past 24 hours.

Initially, he was exposed by Michelle Frimpong and some other ladies for verbally abusing and requesting money and displaying narcissistic tendencies.

After several attacks on him by social media users who came across the screenshots Michelle and the other ladies published online, Paa Kwesi took the humble pie and rendered an unqualified apology to them.

Unfortunately for Paa Kwesi, Michelle’s exposé on him has consequently opened a can of worms about his career.



Apparently, Paa Kwesi Schandorf is not a BBC Komla Dumor Award nominee as he prides himself to be.

As revealed by a colleague journalist, Paa Kwesi Asare, it’s either you win or become a runner-up for the BBC Komla Dumor Award after application.

Hence there’s nothing like BBC Komla Dumor Award nominee.

-- AD --

Take a look at the screenshot below to know more

Below is a screenshot of Paa Kwesi Schandorf’s Facebook profile where he has boldly added BBC Komla Dumor Award Nominee to his credentials.

Netizens Reactions…

Akolbire Amos – But we have low budget Komla Dumor. Or it’s a lie

Dickson Sackey – You “steal” the award finish you san so dey add salt to the injury of our man?

Daniel Atilietu – After failing to set a trap for a lady and having to write an apology letter he says he’s a Komla Dumor Award nominee

Fuseni Inusah – You’re being petty and childish with this whole thing. Get serious. Fact that you grabbed the award doesn’t mean you’re good than Paa Kwesi Schandorf. So you were waiting for this moment to spill out the hate you have towards the gentleman. We’re watching and reading in between the lines! Some of us aren’t dumb on this negative energy of yours! Grow!