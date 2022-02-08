“I found him unconscious in his room” – Wife of Popular Kumasi radio presenter Big Shaq Attacker explains his death

- Advertisement -

Big Shaq Attacker of Abusua FM, a member of the EIB Network, who was one of Kumasi’s most experienced and popular radio presenters has died.

Nana Yaw Agyemang, a popular disc jockey, and presenter, is claimed to have died on Sunday, February 6, 2022, immediately after arriving at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

When his wife returned to the room after walking out, he was alleged to have been unconscious.

Until then, Big Shaq had been watching the AFCON final match between Egypt and Senegal.

He hosted the Abusua FM entertainment magazine programs Oseikrom Anigyie Mmre and ‘Di Wo Lane Mu’ till his death.

On February 5, 2022, he hosted the Oseikrom Anigyie Mmre, only to die the next day.

Managers of Abusua FM recognized the late Big Shaq as a distinguished presenter in a Facebook post, writing, “We least expected this sad and abrupt end. You’ve left this stage with pride. You will be missed!!!”

Big Shaq has a long history in radio, having worked with stations such as Radio Mercury, Kess Radio, Kapital Radio, and Fox FM in the early 2000s.

He also worked for Sky FM, Boss FM, and Metro FM, where he mentored and coached a number of DJs.

Ebenezer Anderson, also known as ‘Dr Who’, Programs Manager at Hot FM and former colleague at Radio Mercury wrote the following in a Facebook post:

“According to the wife he wasn’t sick oo but was watching the match inside whiles she was also attending to her shop in front of the house. She had an unpleasant feeling and rushed home to find our brother unconscious. He was then rush to KATH Emergency Unit but he could not made it… Hmmm too sad.”

Big Shaq is survived by his wife and five children.