Osei Tutu, a popular Kumawood actor, has died.

He reportedly died today, May 17 2022 after a short illness.

The news about his sudden demise was communicated by fellow Kumawood actors and industry players.

Affectionately called Tutu, the vivacious actor starred in several movies alongside heavyweights like Agya Koo, Kyeiwaa, Emelia Brobbey et al.

Information on his cause of death is sketchy at the moment. We shall keep you updated.