- Advertisement -

Popular Kumawood actress, Abigail Amoah Konadu famed as Odo Broni on the screens is trending on social media after she was caught on live radio for lying about the school she completed.

On Saturday 28th August 2021, the actress was in the studios of Despite Media’s Hello FM located in Kumasi to have an interview with Dave Hammer (Host) on Hello Entertainment Review, one of the best Showbiz programmes on radio.

Odo Broni looking beautiful whilst seated in the studio talked a Lil about herself and her acting career; She disclosed how, when and where she started acting and the way forward for her in this chosen profession.

A few minutes into the interview, she was asked by the host, Dave Hammer the Senior High School she completed. The actress quickly replied she completed Afia Kobi Ampem Girls SHS failing to give the exact year of completion.

Moments after she was about to sign off from the interview, a call came via phone claiming the actress did not complete the school she mentioned rather she completed Barekese Senior High School.

The caller who gave her the name Vanessa Appiah (old student of Barekese SHS) who happens to be the wife of Nana Yaw Akuoko said she knows Odo Broni very well and thus was even her school mother during those days in school.

Nana Yaw Akuoko is Otumfuor Osei Tutu’s Assin Hene at Abuakwa Sepaase, one of the popular towns in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

The show (Hello Entertainment Review) which was also streaming live on Facebook with thousands of people watching had some of its cherished viewers also claiming Odo Broni lied about the school she completed just after the call in the comments section.

They insisted that Odo Broni completed Barekese Senior High School in 2013 but not Afia Kobi Ampem Girls Senior High School.