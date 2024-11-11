Popular married woman in Baltazar’s viral 400 atopa video drags him to court; Speaks for the first time

One of the popular women in Baltazar Egonga’s video has exclusively spoken for the first time during an interview with Television de Guinea Equatorial.

During the interview, Cristina alleged that after recording her intimate sessions with Baltazar, he assured her that he had deleted the videos after watching them.

In her own words;

“The videos I see circulating are videos that were not consented to, and on the few occasions they were, they were deleted after viewing.

“So, I don’t know where these images that I am now seeing are coming from, and I want to know their source. That’s why I am here filing a complaint against him.“

Cristina, who has been seen visibly affected by what is happening, claims that she was Baltasar’s partner for four years, during which the videos were recorded.

However, she insisted that it was under the condition that they would be deleted after viewing.

“We were a couple, so I believe that anything can happen in the bedroom; you can do anything with your partner there.”

“There’s an image they say is circulating. I was there myself when he and I were deleting that image, so I don’t know where it’s coming from now.”

