Ghana’s President Akufo Addo in his 7th Nation’s Address on COVID-19 yesterday took a stance to end to the partial lockdown coerced in the Greater Accra Region and larger parts of Greater Kumasi in an effort to control the spread of the virus.

This decision by the president has seen a number of people adding their voice to the new directive as the majority of Ghanaians are happy whilst others would have loved for a total lockdown.

On the international front, President Akuffo Addo has been commended by top personalities and prominent among them is popular Nollywood actor Joseph Okechukwu. He believes the decision taken by the President was the best.

According to him, the President took his decision based the data available to him and how the virus is spreading in the country.

In his speech, he mentioned that Ghana led by Akuffo Addo has done well using their original data to monitor the turn of events amid the outbreak.

“Thank you, President Nana Akuffo Addo, You are a man of your words, and action. You are a great president and you’ve shown strong leadership by taking out the cloud of fear from the citizens… You have given life to so many people in Ghana and Africa. We will neve forget you for this” he stated.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

The actor seemed so happy about how Nana Addo has been able to handle the situation till now since the outbreak.

African Presidents should take a cue from Nana Akufo Addo, they should depend on original data from their countries to fight the deadly coronavirus and stop relying on data from the World Health Organization. He said.