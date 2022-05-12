Popular Nigerian actor Gbenga Richards dies

- Advertisement -

Gbenga Richards, a well-known Nollywood actor, has reportedly died.

According to sources, the renowned thespian died on Thursday following a protracted battle with an ailment that is still unknown at this time.

Last year, some of his coworkers made a public plea for donations to help rescue the actor, who was suffering an illness.

The seasoned actor is famed for his action scenes and has made significant contributions to Nollywood’s growth and advancement.

Femi Adewale, a well-known media figure and television director, announced his friend’s death on his social media website.