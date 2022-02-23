type here...
GhPageNewsPopular Nigerian pastor dies 3 weeks before his 50th birthday
News

Popular Nigerian pastor dies 3 weeks before his 50th birthday

By Qwame Benedict
Popular Nigerian pastor dies 3 weeks before his 50th birthday
Pastor Ezekiel Atang
- Advertisement -

Nigeria has once again been hit with a piece of tragic news following the death of Ezekiel Atang a preacher and relationship counsellor.

Source reveals the popular man of God gave up his ghost last Monday 21st February 2022 the cause of his death is unknown.

The preacher who would have turned fifty(50) years in a few weeks’ time earlier sent out invitations and souvenirs to people ahead of his birthday.

The news of his death was made public by a close friend who took to social media to inform the church and followers about the death of Pastor Ezekiel.

He posted: ”My brother and my friend, my partner in family life mandate to the body of christ

You left an indelible mark, and unforgettable legacy, you spoke with clarity and conviction, loved by all, we will definitely miss you

I received the invitation to your 50th birthday celebration same day you went to be with the Lord

I’m happy I spoke to you and saw you a few days before you went to be with the Lord, we love you – you will never be forgotten on this side’.

See his invitation and souvenirs he sent out below:

Pastor Ezekiel
Pastor Ezekiel gift
Pastor Ezekiel 2

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Wednesday, February 23, 2022
    Accra
    broken clouds
    86.1 ° F
    86.1 °
    86.1 °
    67 %
    3.2mph
    81 %
    Wed
    86 °
    Thu
    86 °
    Fri
    85 °
    Sat
    85 °
    Sun
    85 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News