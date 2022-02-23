- Advertisement -

Nigeria has once again been hit with a piece of tragic news following the death of Ezekiel Atang a preacher and relationship counsellor.

Source reveals the popular man of God gave up his ghost last Monday 21st February 2022 the cause of his death is unknown.

The preacher who would have turned fifty(50) years in a few weeks’ time earlier sent out invitations and souvenirs to people ahead of his birthday.

The news of his death was made public by a close friend who took to social media to inform the church and followers about the death of Pastor Ezekiel.

He posted: ”My brother and my friend, my partner in family life mandate to the body of christ

You left an indelible mark, and unforgettable legacy, you spoke with clarity and conviction, loved by all, we will definitely miss you

I received the invitation to your 50th birthday celebration same day you went to be with the Lord

I’m happy I spoke to you and saw you a few days before you went to be with the Lord, we love you – you will never be forgotten on this side’.

See his invitation and souvenirs he sent out below:

Pastor Ezekiel

Pastor Ezekiel gift