Popular Nigerian TikTok influencer, Beauty Goddess, loses younger sister

Nigerian TikToker John Merry, popularly known as Beauty Goddess on the video-based platform, has announced the tragic demise of her younger sister.

The beautiful lifestyle and fashion influencer took to her Instagram stories Monday, October 31, 2022, to mourn her sister’s death with videos of some beautiful moments they shared together while she was alive.

Although Beauty Goddess didn’t disclose the cause of her sister’s death, she questioned why such a tragedy would come in the family’s way just when the month of October had already ended.

He sister featured in many of her videos and quickly got loved by many TikTok viewers.

Beauty’s sister’s death comes at a time Davido’s three-year-old son with his fiancée, Chioma, also died on Monday, October 31st after he drowned in a swimming pool at his dad’s residence in the Banana Island area of Lagos State.

Ifeanyi was rushed to Evercare Hospital in Lekki where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The couple had traveled for a family gathering to Ibadan yesterday and had left Ifeanyi with his minders who can’t explain how he entered the pool without being noticed and drowned.

All the people at Davido’s House when the incident happened have been arrested.