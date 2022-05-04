Popular Nollywood actor, David Osagie dies mysteriously

- Advertisement -

David Osagie, a well-known Nollywood actor, died shortly after leaving a film production.

Actress Ibiwari Etuk confirmed the occurrence in an emotional tribute posted on her Instagram account in the early hours of Wednesday morning, noting that the late actor’s death came as a shock because he wasn’t sick.

“This can’t be explained o,” actress Ibiwari, who also stated that she and the late star were on a movie set together, posted on Tuesday.

“He finished filming yesterday and went back to sleep, planning to begin filming today, but he never awoke. Another king’s role interpreter has left the building. “God, what is this?”

According to a source quoted in viral stories, the star simply slept and never awoke.

“Good morning, folks; I’m sorry to inform you that another Nollywood king, Sir David, has passed away. It wasn’t because he was sick; it just happened. How do we explain another Nollywood loss? “Oh Lord, have mercy,” pleaded the source.

Late Osagie was born on October 1, 1968, and his wife and children survive him.