type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentPopular Nollywood actor, David Osagie dies mysteriously
Entertainment

Popular Nollywood actor, David Osagie dies mysteriously

By Albert
Popular Nollywood actor, David Osagie dies mysteriously
- Advertisement -

David Osagie, a well-known Nollywood actor, died shortly after leaving a film production.

Actress Ibiwari Etuk confirmed the occurrence in an emotional tribute posted on her Instagram account in the early hours of Wednesday morning, noting that the late actor’s death came as a shock because he wasn’t sick.

“This can’t be explained o,” actress Ibiwari, who also stated that she and the late star were on a movie set together, posted on Tuesday.

“He finished filming yesterday and went back to sleep, planning to begin filming today, but he never awoke. Another king’s role interpreter has left the building. “God, what is this?”

Popular Nollywood actor, David Osagie dies mysteriously

According to a source quoted in viral stories, the star simply slept and never awoke.

“Good morning, folks; I’m sorry to inform you that another Nollywood king, Sir David, has passed away. It wasn’t because he was sick; it just happened. How do we explain another Nollywood loss? “Oh Lord, have mercy,” pleaded the source.

Late Osagie was born on October 1, 1968, and his wife and children survive him.

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Wednesday, May 4, 2022
    Accra
    clear sky
    88.2 ° F
    88.2 °
    88.2 °
    66 %
    3.5mph
    0 %
    Wed
    88 °
    Thu
    87 °
    Fri
    88 °
    Sat
    86 °
    Sun
    84 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News