Popular Nollywood confirmed dead

Sad news reaching our news desk has it that popular Nollywood actor Jim Lawson Maduike has kicked the bucket.

According to our source, the actor died shortly after he complained of having body pains.

The sad incident is said to have happened on Saturday January 9, 2021.

The news of his dead which went viral on social media days ago, has finally been confirmed by the President of the actor’s guild Emeka Rollas.

The veteran actor was also an accomplished broadcaster, writer, and TV personality who featured in over 150 movies in his lifetime. He joined Nollywood in 2004 where he played lead roles in most films.

Some of his memorable roles were in movies like ‘My Conscience’, ‘The Trust’, ‘Queen of Aso Rock’, ‘Lust for lust’, ‘Atonement’ and ‘National Cake’.

Others are ‘Executive Mess’, ‘Queen Of Hasso Rock’, ‘The Master’, ‘My Conscience’, ‘Enemies In Love’ and ‘Still In Love’.

May his soul rest in perfect peace.