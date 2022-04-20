- Advertisement -

Nana Agradaa is trending on the internet again and this time around, it seems she has bitten more than she can chew hence it will be very prudent for her to throw in the towel.

A wild audio that is fast circulating on the local digital space has forced social media users to give the so-called evangelist of God a second look.

According to a pastor who knows more about Nana Agradaa than the ordinary Ghanaian, the former fetish priestess belongs to a secret society.

As firmly alleged by the pastor, Nana Agradaa used her own daughter for sacrifice to elevate her church into a different and powerful dimension.

On the authority of the pastor, Nana Agradaa has a hand in the mysterious death of her daughter.

The man of God further claimed that Nana Agradaa is learning from some notorious popular pastors to get more church members.

Having a track record of scamming naive people millions of cedis in the name of sika gari, it’s very difficult to defend Nana Agradaa because she already has dirt all over her brand.