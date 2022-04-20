type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentPopular pastor accuses Nana Agradaa of using her own daughter for sacrifice
Entertainment

Popular pastor accuses Nana Agradaa of using her own daughter for sacrifice

By Armani Brooklyn
Nana Agradaa
- Advertisement -

Nana Agradaa is trending on the internet again and this time around, it seems she has bitten more than she can chew hence it will be very prudent for her to throw in the towel.

A wild audio that is fast circulating on the local digital space has forced social media users to give the so-called evangelist of God a second look.

According to a pastor who knows more about Nana Agradaa than the ordinary Ghanaian, the former fetish priestess belongs to a secret society.

As firmly alleged by the pastor, Nana Agradaa used her own daughter for sacrifice to elevate her church into a different and powerful dimension.

On the authority of the pastor, Nana Agradaa has a hand in the mysterious death of her daughter.

The man of God further claimed that Nana Agradaa is learning from some notorious popular pastors to get more church members.

Having a track record of scamming naive people millions of cedis in the name of sika gari, it’s very difficult to defend Nana Agradaa because she already has dirt all over her brand.

    Source:GHpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Wednesday, April 20, 2022
    Accra
    few clouds
    79.2 ° F
    79.2 °
    79.2 °
    89 %
    2.2mph
    20 %
    Wed
    87 °
    Thu
    82 °
    Fri
    86 °
    Sat
    87 °
    Sun
    87 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News