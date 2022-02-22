Popular Pastor gives an elderly woman a dirty slap during deliverance (Video)

- Advertisement -

It’s only in Africa that this kind of absurdity is been tolerated. How can you slap a woman fit enough to be your mother or elder sister all in the name of deliverance?

A disheartening video that is currently trending on the internet and garnered a huge number of angry reactions from social media users capture the moment a “so-called” man of God slapped one of her female church members.

After the dirty slap on the innocent mother, his gullible church members cheered him on as if he had done something worth commending.

It’s past time pastors like this get arrested for abusive naive church members under the guise of the Holy Spirit.

Watch the video below to know more…