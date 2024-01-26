type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsPopular pastor sentenced to life imprisonment for raping a female church member
News

Popular pastor sentenced to life imprisonment for raping a female church member

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Bishop Feyi Daniels
- Advertisement -

An Ikeja sexual offences and domestic violence court sitting on Friday sentenced Bishop Feyi Daniels to life imprisonment for raping his church member.

Bishop Daniels, the founder of I Reign Christian Ministry, was also handed three years imprisonment for the offense of sexual assault.

Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA) in a statement on Friday said the two sentences are to run concurrently.

Daniel’s name will also be registered in the Sexual Offenders Register as maintained by Lagos State.

The cleric was arraigned by the Lagos state government over rape, attempted rape and sexual assault of his church members.

Popular now
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

He faced trial on an amended four-count charge bordering on rape, sexual assault and attempted rape.

Bishop Feyi Daniels

The trial judge, Rahman Oshodi, on Friday, found the cleric culpable of rape and sexual assault of a female worshipper.

The suspect in his defence last year had testified that he believes three out of the four women accusing him of sexually assaulting them conspired to turn against him.

Daniels said that one of those women lied against him because he did not help her sort out some financial issues.

In May 2023, the cleric was remanded in court for allegedly raping a 25-year-old woman at his Lekki residence.

The church member had told the court that the cleric had sex with her during a prayer session, while speaking in tongues.

Credit: The Punch

Source:GHpage

TODAY

Friday, January 26, 2024
Accra
scattered clouds
83.8 ° F
83.8 °
83.8 °
61 %
3.3mph
32 %
Fri
83 °
Sat
88 °
Sun
87 °
Mon
86 °
Tue
86 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more