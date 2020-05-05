LEO, Ghana's first virtual banker. Let's chat today!
Home Entertainment Popular Prophet reveals Bernard Nyarko’s death was planned by his colleagues
Source:GHPAGE
Entertainment

Popular Prophet reveals Bernard Nyarko’s death was planned by his colleagues

By Mr. Tabernacle
0
In the wake of the sorrowful and painful demise of actor Bishop Bernard Nyarko, a prophet of God identified as Prophet Kingsley Asante of Fire House Chapel International in Kumasi has outrageously revealed that the death of the famous actor was planned.

READ ALSO: God is about to wipe away all fake men of God from Ghana – Bernard Nyarko’s Snr brother reveals

He said Bernard’s sudden death was caused by his colleagues in the field he found himself – acting.

According to him, as far back as 2017 he came out with prophecy from God that the life of Bernard Nyarko is in great danger as some group of people in the acting group wants him dead.

He disclosed that he tried his best to reach out to the late actor but to no avail because then he had no means to get to him or anyone closer to him to reveal this prophesy.

READ ALSO: Evil reign in the movie industry – Oboy Siki confirms Bernard Nyarko’s allegation

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW:

Prophet Kingsley Asante speaking on Oman Gh also said he was very sad when he went to social media only to see and hear that Bishop Bernard Nyarko has passed on.

He admonished all to take prophesies very important and treat it with all urgency.

