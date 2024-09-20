Popular sekz worker impriosned for 8 years with hard labour

A 28-year-old Nigerian sekz worker, Favour Ugwe, has been sentenced to eight years in prison for human trafficking.

The court found her guilty of recruiting and forcing a 19-year-old woman from Chad into prostitution in Ghana.

Ugwe, the convict, was also ordered to pay GH¢5,000 as compensation to the victim, while her sentence is to include hard labour.

The convict had admitted to recruiting the victim from Abuja, Nigeria, with the assistance of another Nigerian man, and paying for her transportation to Ghana.

However, she pleaded not guilty to the charge of human trafficking while the case went through a full trial, with the prosecution calling two witnesses.

Ugwe then provided the victim with dresses, condoms, and lubricants for sexual intercourse with men for a fee.

Her Honour Mrs. Akosua Anokyewaa Adjepong, who presided over the case, said she considered Ugwe’s lack of remorse during the trial and the prevalence of human trafficking in the country before passing her sentence.

The court also said it took into consideration the fact that the convict is a first-time offender, her age, and the number of months spent in custody.