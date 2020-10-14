type here...
GhPage Lifestyle Popular Slay Queen bashed for taking commercial sex business public
Lifestyle

Popular Slay Queen bashed for taking commercial sex business public

Gideon Osei-Agyare
By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Updated:
Queen Farcadi
- Advertisement -

Panelists at the Kingdom FM studios with host Fiifi Pratt went in heavy on famous Slay Queen Farcadi for propagating sex trafficking.

A video posted by Farcadi shows her advertising her new hookup business and looking to recruit young ladies to pimp out for money.

It is public knowledge that there are people that run brothels, set up hookups, and others that are into prostitution but for her to have taken it public, knowing that it is illegal is another thing.

On the show was a gentleman named Wilson who claimed to have once dated a prostitute who sponsored him through Senior High School.

He explained that the said lady would ply her trade all day and afterward he would also have his turn and spend the night in her room.

The conversation took a different turn as co-host, Rita, brought up that Farcadi had started pimping girls for money based on a video the slay queen posted.

From Farcadi’s video, she stated that she was charging 500 cedis for a 6-month subscription for anyone who wanted to sign up for the business.

The famous slay queen offered to hook these girls up to clients who would pay them well and then she would in turn earn her commission.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

Subscribe to watch new videos

The panel was surprised that the authorities have not taken her on and bashed Farcadi for leading young girls astray.

Queen Farcadi is referred to as a Snapchat hooker who claims to charge not less that 30,000 cedis for a night with her.

She has stated categorically in the past that every woman who hooks up with a man that is not her husband is also into prostitution as much as herself.

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Wednesday, October 14, 2020
Accra
broken clouds
80.6 ° F
80.6 °
80.6 °
78 %
4.8mph
75 %
Wed
80 °
Thu
80 °
Fri
83 °
Sat
82 °
Sun
82 °

READ

Top 10 Nigerian celebrities who were born rich

Top 10 in Ghana RASHAD -
Unlike most celebrities in Nigeria who had to struggle from scratch not to just gain fame but also to be rich, some...
Read more

Top ten richest pastors in Ghana and their net worth

Editor's Pick RASHAD -
There is no doubt that pastors are ranked among the richest people in the world. For some reason, Africa pastors are very...
Read more

Year of return: List of popular international personalities that visited Ghana.

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
The year 2019 was declared the Year of Return by the government of Ghana as it marked the 400 years after the first slave...
Read more

Top 10 female personalities popularly tagged as celebrities in Ghana

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
A celebrity is defined as a person who is popular especially in the cycles of entertainment and gets lots of public attention. Whiles a celebrity...
Read more
Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News