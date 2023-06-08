Popular Snapchat fraudster Barbara Fati Hayford arrested for duping people

- Advertisement -

Barbara Fati Hayford has been arrested for scamming customers of their monies. She posts relatively cheap clothes on snap and on Instagram for people to buy.

After people show interest, she asks them to pre-order and get the items later. Barbara Fati Hayford got arrested yesterday over her scamming deals.

Most of you on Snapchat know her and her dubious ways of making money. She posts stuff like dresses, shoes etc for very cheap prices.

Some beautiful dresses can be posted for 2 cedis on her snap. People will go and give her their hard-earned monies in the name of preorder.

Some have paid 5k,10k,20k,40k. And she assures people that they’ll get their stuff within 4 months which is a lie.

When you intend to make payment, she replies to you very fast, and talks to you nicely but immediately after she receives the money from you, she all of a sudden becomes too busy.

Opening your messages to reply to a text from you becomes a hard job for her. She doesn’t give you updates about your goods whatsoever.

The fact of it all is that this girl is a scammer who’s using the small influence she has to dupe vulnerable people.

Hayford has one Lawyer Emmanuel. They shut people up with defamation threats when they threaten to expose them.

A lot of people have fallen victim.

Those victims say she’ll keep your money, and ignore you on top. Unless God comes down from heaven before she’ll give your money back to you, and when she does, you’re not even gonna get the full amount you paid.

There have been many instances where she’ll go to Kanta and buy some stuff and deliver them to you after you pressure her too much for your money(she’ll deliver things you didn’t order to you and not take it back).