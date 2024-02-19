type here...
News

Popular tech millionaire openly celebrates his polyamorous relationship with his two lesbobo partners (Photos)

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Popular tech millionaire openly celebrates his polyamorous relationship with his two lesbobo partners (Photos)
Nigerian techpreneur, Ezra Olubi and his partners have defied societal norms by openly celebrating their love in a polyamorous relationship.

The trio, consisting of Ezra, Max, and NK, took X formerly Twitter to share glimpses of their affection while attending a friend’s wedding abroad.

Popular tech millionaire openly celebrates his polyamorous relationship with his two lesbobo partners (Photos)

Photos shared on social media reveal the trio joyfully embracing their love, challenging the conventional narrative surrounding relationships in the typical African society.

As seen in the now-viral photos, Ezra was donning an upside-down crucifix in one of the images, standing alongside Max and NK, marking a visible departure from traditional norms and fostering a sense of acceptance for diverse expressions of love.

The open celebration of their polyamorous relationship has ignited reactions among social media users on various platforms, with discussions ranging from support for their courage to challenges against societal norms.

Source:GHpage

