Popular tech millionaire openly celebrates his polyamorous relationship with his two lesbobo partners (Photos)

- Advertisement -

Nigerian techpreneur, Ezra Olubi and his partners have defied societal norms by openly celebrating their love in a polyamorous relationship.

The trio, consisting of Ezra, Max, and NK, took X formerly Twitter to share glimpses of their affection while attending a friend’s wedding abroad.

READ ALSO: Video: Lady storms church in the middle of a service to expose pastor of impregnating her (Video)

Photos shared on social media reveal the trio joyfully embracing their love, challenging the conventional narrative surrounding relationships in the typical African society.

As seen in the now-viral photos, Ezra was donning an upside-down crucifix in one of the images, standing alongside Max and NK, marking a visible departure from traditional norms and fostering a sense of acceptance for diverse expressions of love.

The open celebration of their polyamorous relationship has ignited reactions among social media users on various platforms, with discussions ranging from support for their courage to challenges against societal norms.

READ ALSO: Modern-day Samson: Man goes viral for defeating a lion in a vicious attack on him and his wife

READ ALSO: Lady bites off her boyfriend’s joystick for not giving her a Valentine’s day gift