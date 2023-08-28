Popular TikTok star, The Buba Girl reacts after her alleged tape leaked online (VIDEO)

Famous TikTok star, Esther Raphael, popularly known as The Buba Girl is obviously undisturbed amid the circulation of her alleged explicit tape.

In the viral clip, a lady believed to be The Buba Girl was seen solely pleasuring herself and this has sparked a buzz online.

Taking to Instagram, the content creator and influencer with over 500K followers on her Tiktok handle shared cryptic posts on her story.

In her first post, she averred that everyone will be alright soon.

“All of us go dey alright las las.”

See the post below:

In addition to the above posts, she also shared a short video of herself which clearly depicted how unbothered she is about the saga.

Captioning the clip, she wrote:

“Me running from one app to another.”