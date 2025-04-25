Popular TikToker dies during live stream

A popular Nigerian TikToker known as Disturbing, who was involved in the ‘JUSTICE FOR MOHBAD’ movement has shockingly died during a live stream.

A heartbreaking video that has since gone viral on social media shows the moment he suffered what looks like a seizure before passing away in front of the camera.

Investigative journalist Temilola Sobola, shared the viral footage on Instagram.

READ ALSO: Kumasi gay guy beaten

“A popular TikToker known as Disturbing, who was also into JUSTICE FOR MOHBAD passed away some hours ago while he was on a live video,” he captioned the post.

Reacting to the incident, some social media users alleged that Disturbing had been seen vocally cursing individuals linked to the late singer Mohbad’s case, including Mohbad’s mother, widow, his brother Adura, and Liam, during his live broadcast.

The cause of his death cannot be ascertained at the time of filing this report, however, some people suggested that it may be a result of substance abuse or a heart attack.

The deceased is survived by his mother, a pregnant wife and children.

A popular Tiktoker known as Disturbing who was also into JUSTICE FOR MOHBAD passed away some hours ago while he was on a live video……. pic.twitter.com/XNJmzLzp8l — Gistlovers.blog1 (@Gistloversblog1) April 25, 2025

READ ALSO: Nyinahin: One dead as youths clash with soldiers