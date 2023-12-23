Popular Tiktoker, Kofi Miller dies in ghastly accident on Kumasi-Accra highway

- Advertisement -

Popular Ghanaian Tiktoker, Kofi Miller gave up the ghost in a ghastly accident which is currently trending across multiple social media platforms.

The 26-year-old was involved in an accident on the Kumasi-Accra highway according to reports sighted by Ghpage.com.

A heart-wrenching video of the crash have emerged on various social media and shared on Ghpage TV on Instagram leaving friends in shock and sorrow.

The exact circumstances leading to the accident remain uncertain, but Kofi’s vehicle was mangled, per footages seen.

A close friend revealed how she was invited to join him on the ill-fated road trip, but she declined.

Check out the sad video below