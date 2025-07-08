Port Harcourt lady burns boyfriend after breakup

A deeply disturbing video making rounds on social media captures the horrifying aftermath of an act of revenge by a woman who set her ex-boyfriend’s room ablaze while he was asleep, resulting in his tragic death.

The sad incident occurred in Choba in Port Harcourt, Rivers State in Nigeria.

According to eyewitness reports, the lady stormed her ex-boyfriend’s residence under the cover of darkness.

READ ALSO: Auchi Polytechnic lecturer caught with a married woman

At the time, the young man was sound asleep. She then set the room on fire and locked the door behind her.

By the time the victim woke up, the room was already engulfed in flames, leaving him with no means of escape.

Neighbours, who noticed the thick smoke and intense heat, rushed to the scene but could do little to save him as the fire had spread too rapidly.

READ ALSO: Netizens call for the dismissal of Professor Ehigie