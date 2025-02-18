type here...
Portable declared wanted by Nigerian Police Force

By Qwame Benedict
Nigerian musician Portable known in real life as Habeeb Olalomi Badmus has been declared wanted by the Nigerian Police Force for some crimes including murder.

According to a source, some officials had visited the residence of the musician to inspect his properties but some of his aides decided to attack the officials who came to the property.

Following this unfortunate incident, the Magistrate Court in Ogun State decided to issue a warrant for his arrest.

A statement by the Ogun Police revealed that Portable was wanted for attempted murder, conspiracy, serious assault, going armed, conduct likely to cause breach of peace.

