Sports
Sports

“Portugal are more likely to beat us” – Andre Ayew painfully admits

By Albert
Black Stars skipper Andre Ayew has admitted that Portugal has the upper hand ahead of tomorrow’s 2022 World Cup fixture.

According to him, the Portuguese team has the players and the experience required to beat the Black Stars.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of the game, the Al-Sadd forward intimated that on paper, the Black Stars stand no chance against Portugal.

“In our World Cup game tomorrow, Portugal are the favourites to emerge winners on paper,” he admitted.

Dede Ayew also acknowledged the influence of Cristiano Ronaldo and how he could make things difficult for them.

“Portugal is among the favourites and stands out for its quality. It’s a very difficult group. I think the teams are more or less balanced, apart from Portugal, who are favourites. They have one of the best players in the world, Cristiano Ronaldo.”

Meanwhile, Dede Ayew added that the Black Stars would prove their mettle against Portugal and just as Suadi Arabi beat Argentina, they might pull a surprise.

He also promised Ghanaians of their determination to meet their opposition boot for boot and hopefully emerge as winners.

“But we have to show on the field that on paper is not the same as on the pitch. We believe in ourselves, we know what’s ahead and we are going to do everything to make it very difficult for them, Black Stars captain Andre Ayew said.

