A few days ago, Ruby, one of the girls from Date Rush Season 4 took to her Twitter page to weep bitterly about the guy she got on the show who has used and dumped her.

According to Ruby, the girl famous for her red wig, she gave her all for the guy including giving him the best s3x of his life but he still dumped her.

Ruby of Date Rush

Ruby claims she even went as far as serving the guy with some of his favorite s3x positions yet still, the guy dumped her.

Ruby Tweeted:

“Herh !! After all the s3x I romantically gave you…. and your favorite style…. Advice to my ladies s3x doesn’t keep a man”.

Well, for all those wondering who the guy is, he has been exposed. As Ghpage suspected, it is the same guy she got on the show who goes by the name Powder Guy aka Faculty.

Powder Guy aka Faculty, the guy who used and dumped Ruby

Faculty is an upcoming comedian who shoots short skits for online platforms and from all indications he just went to the show not to look for love but to have some of that cake being shared on the show…wink

During Date Rush Reunion, Ruby again spoke about how Powder Guy dumped her after getting all that he wanted from her and how she will never trust men with her cookie again.

Powder Guy insisted he did no wrong but still went ahead to attempt to make peace with the free cookie giver, Ruby.

Charley boys are using tactics to enjoy free tonga oo.. lol