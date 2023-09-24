“He was given liabilities instead of assets”: Pragya rider who returned GH?225k offered 4 women for marriage

- Advertisement -

Auwalu Salisu, the tricycle rider who returned GH?225,122 to the Chadian owner, has been offered four women to marry for his kind and genuine gesture.

The Kano Matchmaking Marriage Association, said Salisu will choose the four beautiful women from 10 that will be presented to him on a silver platter.

Chairman of the association, Alhaji Mukhtar Inuwa Yakasai, who disclosed this, said Salisu’s integrity, honesty, and trust qualified him for the honour.

While speaking on Freedom Radio, Kano, Yakasai said two of his daughters are among those Salisu will choose from.

The boy has shown the good character of our Noble Prophet, Muhammad (SAW). He is indeed trustworthy. That is why we have decided to honour him with these gifts. “There are 10 women for him to select four. Two of them are my daughters.”