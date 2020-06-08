Prampram Police Chief Inspector collapses and dies

News reaching Ghpage indicates that a female Police Chief Inspector stationed at Prampram in the Greater Accra Region has collapsed and died.

It is gathered in the report that Chief Patience Ayivor aged 54 who is the Prampram Station Officer complained of ill health at home.

She was rushed to Prampram Polyclinic but collapsed and died on arrival.

Her Body has since been conveyed and deposited at the Police Hospital morgue for preservation awaiting autopsy.