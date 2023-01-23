Apparently, you need wisdom to know when to draw the line with pranks but this one has lost her conscience.

Once they think about TikTok engagements, they lose their senses. The man shouldn’t have slapped her though

A Nigerian lady has caused a stir online after sharing a video of how she stormed a viewing centre to turn off the TV while people are watching a football match.

In a video which is fast trending on social media, the young lady was seen among football lovers watching Arsenal vs Man u match.

She suddenly stood up and went to the place where the TV and other stereo were placed.





The female prankster boldly turned off the television and caused outrage among the football viewers.

The video has generated massive reactions as many claimed that the lady shouldn’t have been physically abused because she caused no harm.

Watch the video below:

Below are how some social media users have reacted to the video;

Na big risk ,she dey lucky say saka no dey run make he go score or Bruno don throw bad pass to rashgord and everybody is now waiting for him to score ,you come go off tv make I no talk — eneh onyedikachi Daniel (@Daniel75900249) January 23, 2023

Omo this people nice oo.

I remember argentina vs chile final and a guy who was charging his phone near the tv mistakenly off the tv. Broo this guy had plastic chairs broken all over his head, i pity am that day henn — TIZZY (@dersilver97) January 23, 2023

Common sense didn’t tell her there are limits to pranks. I hope the men are okay tho. Having to go through the trauma of missing important highlights of that thrilling game. — Big Emmy ?? (@EmmyMics) January 23, 2023

Assuming na chelsea match we will be saying something else by now — soul of ibadan (@harbbey000) January 23, 2023

Why on earth would you do this? Imagine doing this and complaining or being shocked by how they reacted? — Tc (@eric_tc24) January 23, 2023

