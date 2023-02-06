According to sad confirmed reports from various Turkish media outlets, Ghanaian international, Christian Atsu and his Turkish teammates are currently trapped under rubble after an earthquake.
According to reports, the two players and two staff members were “taken out of the rubble,” but Atsu and Taner Savut, the club’s sporting director, are still unaccounted for.
A search and rescue effort is being conducted to try to locate the two.
Goalkeeper Ahmet Eyup of Yeni Malatyaspor is also said to be buried beneath the debris.
Meanwhile, over 2,3000 people have also been reported dead as a result of the terrifying Earthquake.
Following the sad report, millions of Ghanaians on the internet have launched the #PrayforChristianAtsu to stand in solidarity with the player and his family.
