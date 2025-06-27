type here...
Entertainment

Pray for Empress Gifty- man drops scary revelation

By Mzta Churchill

A Ghanaian man has taken to social media to make a scary revelation about Ghanaian musician who doubles as the host of UTV United Showbiz, Empress Gifty.

The young man in a viral video said that he had a terrible dream about the woman of God.

In a self recorded video chanced on by Gh Page, the young man shared his recent dream that revolves around the Gospel musician.

According to him, in his dream, he saw two ladies with Empress Gifty’s dead poster in their hands.

The young man said to his surprise, the ladies and other people that were close to the scene were seen crying bitterly.

He has therefore asked that people close to the gospel musician should try and share the video with her so that she could prevent anything bad that is yet to happen to her:

