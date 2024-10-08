type here...
Pray for Ken Ofori Atta and Mike Ocquaye – Captain Smart warns (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Captain Smart

Controversial media personality, Captain Smart, has issued a call to Ghanaians to pray for key figures in the NPP leadership, warning of impending suffering for some of the party’s top officials.

Speaking on his morning show Onua Maakye on Onua TV, Captain Smart specifically mentioned Ken Ofori-Atta and former Speaker of Parliament, Professor Mike Ocquaye, predicting that they may soon face doom.

Urging those who care about these individuals to start interceding for them in prayer.

Captain Smart angrily fires the CEO of Media General as he threatens to exit the ONUA TV

His comments come at a time of heightened tension, particularly with the ongoing anti-galamsey protests that have gripped parts of the country.

The outspoken broadcaster linked his concerns about the NPP leadership’s future to the government’s handling of the protests against illegal mining, or galamsey.

He expressed frustration over what he sees as the mistreatment of protestors, warning that the ongoing repression could fuel public anger and destabilize the country.

“If things don’t change soon, Ghana will be in serious trouble from angry young people,” Captain Smart said.

He also emphasized that the NPP cannot continue to mistreat Ghanaians while expecting the status quo to remain unchanged.

Source:GHpage

