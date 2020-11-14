Pray for Nana Konadu – Nigel Gaisie drops new prophesy after Rawlings’ death

- Advertisement -

As Ghanaians especially the family of late President Jerry John Rawlings are mourning his sudden demise, Prophet Nigel Gaisie has called on people to start praying for Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings.

According to the preacher who is known to prophesy some facts correctly, he has seen dark clouds hovering around the head of the former first lady and it would only take constant prayer from people to wipe it away.

Nigel Gaisie who is rumoured to have prophesy the death of the former president months ago made this comments in an interview with Accra FM.

He said: “I seek the face of the Lord anytime the year is about to end at Adumfa. Among the prophecies for the year, God said we should pray for Rawlings and his household but because of the attacks on me and my prophecies, I decided to speak in figurative expression. People would have burnt my church if I had come out to say that former President Rawlings will die.”

He stated that at his 31st Watch Night service, he saw a cloud hanging over the wife of a former president and called on Ghanaians to pray for her.

“If she’s hearing me or she’ll watch, a prophetess prayed for her. I saw a cloud of darkness. I know the name but I have spoken figuratively”.

In ending his interview, he called on people to take prophesies from Prophets serious and must take actions to prevent them.

“If someone dreams about you or a prophet prophesy upon your life, don’t take it as a joke…take action.”