Pray for your MP to die if you want roads in your constituency – Afia Schwarzenegger

By Qwame Benedict
Updated:
Afia-Schwarzenegger crying
Afia-Schwarzenegger
Following what transpired prior to the bye-election in Kumawu in the Ashanti Region, Controversial presenter Afia Schwarzenegger has asked that Ghanaians pray that their MPs die so they can see development in their constituency.

Ghanaians in Kumawu were shocked when shortly after their MP’s death they started seeing the development they had been yearning for all these years.

What even people more was the fact that the roads in that constituency were been constructed day and night an act they believe the government wouldn’t have done in normal times.

According to Afia Schwarzenegger, Ghanaians have now come to the realisation that until their MPs die, the government is not going to do anything for them so therefore she advises that people pray for their MPs to die.

She mentioned that this way is the only time that these politicians in the country pump monies into constituencies because they need the votes of the constituents.

“That’s not all, you will be gifted with items like cloth, rice, and so on. God, I commit the MPs in both my hometown, Adansi Modema, and my area, Spintex, into my hands. Kindly do the needful. The roads in these areas are bad so pls do what you have to do,” Afia Schwarzenegger.

Watch the video below:

    Source:Ghpage

