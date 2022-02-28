type here...
GhPageEntertainment"Pray for Russia" - Late T.B Joshua's prophecy to the world in...
Entertainment

“Pray for Russia” – Late T.B Joshua’s prophecy to the world in 2013

By Qwame Benedict
Pray for Russia - Late T.B Joshua's prophecy to the world
T.B Joshua
- Advertisement -

A video has surfaced on social media that sees the late founder of Synagogue Church of All Nations Prophet T.B Joshua prophesying about the country Russia.

Russia has for the past five(5) days been in the news following their attack on Ukraine following the latter’s decision to join NATO.

This has led to a war between the two countries with some countries in Europe promising to offer support to Ukraine which seems to be the weaker side in the ongoing war.

In the video which is fast going viral, the late man of God is heard prophesying to his congregation to pray for Russia.

According to the man of God, he has seen a war coming to the country but doesn’t know where it’s going to come from.

He continued that their leader was going to face strong opposition during that time.

Watch the video below:

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Monday, February 28, 2022
    Accra
    overcast clouds
    85.3 ° F
    85.3 °
    85.3 °
    68 %
    3.7mph
    85 %
    Mon
    90 °
    Tue
    85 °
    Wed
    86 °
    Thu
    85 °
    Fri
    84 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News