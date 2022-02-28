- Advertisement -

A video has surfaced on social media that sees the late founder of Synagogue Church of All Nations Prophet T.B Joshua prophesying about the country Russia.

Russia has for the past five(5) days been in the news following their attack on Ukraine following the latter’s decision to join NATO.

This has led to a war between the two countries with some countries in Europe promising to offer support to Ukraine which seems to be the weaker side in the ongoing war.

In the video which is fast going viral, the late man of God is heard prophesying to his congregation to pray for Russia.

According to the man of God, he has seen a war coming to the country but doesn’t know where it’s going to come from.

He continued that their leader was going to face strong opposition during that time.

Watch the video below: