Pray for Sammy Gyamfi or he will die before his time- Prophet Badu Kobi

- Advertisement -

Just like has been the norm as we looked to hit the shores of a new year, various ”doom” prophets came out with all kinds of negative prophecies.

One prophet who is reputed to be in that category is Prophet Badu Kobi and as usual, he was firing on all cylinders at his 31st Crossover service last night.

In one of his prophecies, the founder and overseer of Glorious Wave Chapel International mentioned that the NDC’s Sammy Gyamfi faces a spiritual attack in the coming year.

According to him, some unnamed people are conspiring to get rid of the NDC’s Communications Officer and if not countered by prayers, the party might lose him.

”NDC should pray for Sammy Gyamfi. Some people want to kill him spiritually”, he said.

Meanwhile, Sammy Gyamfi is one of the most vibrant young members of the NDC party.

He has been touted as a very smart politician and his loss would really hit the party hard.