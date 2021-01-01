type here...
GhPage Lifestyle Pray for Sammy Gyamfi or he will die before his time- Prophet...
Lifestyle

Pray for Sammy Gyamfi or he will die before his time- Prophet Badu Kobi

By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Badu Kobi Sammy Gyamfi
Badu Kobi Sammy Gyamfi
- Advertisement -

Just like has been the norm as we looked to hit the shores of a new year, various ”doom” prophets came out with all kinds of negative prophecies.

One prophet who is reputed to be in that category is Prophet Badu Kobi and as usual, he was firing on all cylinders at his 31st Crossover service last night.

In one of his prophecies, the founder and overseer of Glorious Wave Chapel International mentioned that the NDC’s Sammy Gyamfi faces a spiritual attack in the coming year.

According to him, some unnamed people are conspiring to get rid of the NDC’s Communications Officer and if not countered by prayers, the party might lose him.

”NDC should pray for Sammy Gyamfi. Some people want to kill him spiritually”, he said.

Meanwhile, Sammy Gyamfi is one of the most vibrant young members of the NDC party.

He has been touted as a very smart politician and his loss would really hit the party hard.

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Friday, January 1, 2021
Accra
few clouds
87.8 ° F
87.8 °
87.8 °
66 %
4.2mph
20 %
Fri
86 °
Sat
84 °
Sun
85 °
Mon
84 °
Tue
84 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News