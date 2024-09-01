After a year of welcoming their twins into the world, actress and Presenter Selly Galley and her husband Cartel Big J aka Praye Tiatia have finally revealed their kids to the world.

In a spectacular event held at the St. Gils Event Centre, the couple took attendees through their struggles before finally being able to conceive and have kids of their own after years of marriage.

The event which was a two-in-one program was strictly by invitation and saw the links of Fella Makafui, Coded 4X4, Nana Ama Mcbrown, Nana Tonardo, Empress Gifty Adorye make an appearance.

Praye Tiatia who took over the microphone first said: “We had about five miscarriages. The last one we lost it at seven months. Selly is a strong woman, one of the most unbelievable women I have ever met. The celebration was worth it cos to think of her first time going to America was the first time going to give birth to twins”.

Selly Galley who couldn’t contain her joy and happiness also gave thanks to God for everything he had done for her before, during and after childbirth.

“This is the doing of the LORD, and it’s so marvellous in our sight,” Galley wrote. “I had an incredible time during my pregnancy, and as much as I was keeping it quiet, I still wanted to make memories and capture as much. I’d love to share some of those with you before I introduce you to the FIAWOO TWINS! Our great bundle of joy. Our ‘little’ miracles.”

Watch videos from the event below: