Prayer is the only tool to stop the coronavirus Pandemic – Archbishop Duncan Williams

Archbishop Duncan Williams, the general overseer of Action Chapel International has disclosed that the only thing that can put a stop to this Coronavirus and the challenges ahead is the prayers and intercession of the church.

He said this during an online devotion this week that it was proclaimed that the coronavirus will come but would pass over during Christ’s Passover.

“It was predicted that this COVID-19 will come but will pass over during the Passover which was April, 8 and 9th but it has passed because we haven’t enforced the prophetic word. It was revealed last year in September,” he said.

Archbishop Duncan-Williams believe that the only thing that can put a stop to this virus and the challenges ahead is the prayers and intercession of the church.

“It is important to keep faith and keep hope alive and we can do that by praying and interceding. I am proclaiming that the storm is over. Let this storm pass over our nation,” he prayed.

We all are praying for this pandemic to come to an end.