type here...
Subscribe
GhPageLifestylePrayers don't work - Lady reveals why she stopped going to church...
Lifestyle

Prayers don’t work – Lady reveals why she stopped going to church and praying

By Armani Brooklyn
Prayers don't work - Lady reveals why she stopped going to church and praying
- Advertisement -

A Nigerian lady has revealed why she stopped praying and attending church from a young age.

The former Catholic, who took to TikTok to respond to a follower’s inquisition about her religious stance, said she left the church after realizing that prayer does not work.


She said if prayer works, Nigeria would be a better place now devoid of corruption and insecurity, owing to the number of prayers that have been invested in the country.

READ ALSO: I don’t need your prayers – Moesha Bodoung

According to her, Christians have been praying for Nigeria since time immemorial but nothing has changed, so prayers do not produce a result.


Speaking further, she said she has come to the realization that rich people don’t attend church frequently because they prioritize action over prayers.

She said rich people invest their time and effort in their businesses, culminating in wealth, whereas poor folks pray for long hours and expect a miracle to happen.

She added that she is aware that her stance will be criticized, but she does not believe Jesus exists or is coming to save anyone.

According to her, religious fanaticism in this part of the world is the reason why pastors can easily deceive their congregations.

Watch her speak below…

READ ALSO: Cyril’s baby mama, Eyram curses Asantewaa on Alpha Hour Midnight prayer Altar?

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Friday, February 24, 2023
    Accra
    light rain
    83.3 ° F
    83.3 °
    83.3 °
    78 %
    3.3mph
    100 %
    Fri
    83 °
    Sat
    86 °
    Sun
    86 °
    Mon
    86 °
    Tue
    86 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News