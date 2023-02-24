- Advertisement -

A Nigerian lady has revealed why she stopped praying and attending church from a young age.

The former Catholic, who took to TikTok to respond to a follower’s inquisition about her religious stance, said she left the church after realizing that prayer does not work.



She said if prayer works, Nigeria would be a better place now devoid of corruption and insecurity, owing to the number of prayers that have been invested in the country.

READ ALSO: I don’t need your prayers – Moesha Bodoung

According to her, Christians have been praying for Nigeria since time immemorial but nothing has changed, so prayers do not produce a result.



Speaking further, she said she has come to the realization that rich people don’t attend church frequently because they prioritize action over prayers.

She said rich people invest their time and effort in their businesses, culminating in wealth, whereas poor folks pray for long hours and expect a miracle to happen.

She added that she is aware that her stance will be criticized, but she does not believe Jesus exists or is coming to save anyone.

According to her, religious fanaticism in this part of the world is the reason why pastors can easily deceive their congregations.

Watch her speak below…

READ ALSO: Cyril’s baby mama, Eyram curses Asantewaa on Alpha Hour Midnight prayer Altar?