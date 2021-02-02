type here...
Entertainment

Praying in the afternoon is useless – Ajagurajah

By Qwame Benedict
Ajagurajah
The founder and leader of Universal Spiritual Outreach Bishop Kwabena Boakye Asiamah also known as Ajagurajah aka Chopbar Sofo has passed a very controversial statement.

According to the Bishop, prayers been offered in the afternoon is useless since God doesn’t listen to prayers been offered in the afternoon.

Speaking in an interview, he explained that that there were some angels who left heaven and came down to earth but later changed their mind and were returning to heaven, unfortunately, heaven gates were closed, so they got stucked in the sky.

He went on to say that he is always laughing when he sees his church members praying in the afternoon because they are just wasting their time.

Ajagurajah added that there is no where in the bible did it say that Jesus prayed in the afternoon but rather he was only praying in the evening.

Watch the video below:

The Bible in 1 Thessalonians talks about praying without ceasing but this new comments from a man of God raises issue.

Source:Ghpage

