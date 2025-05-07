type here...
Entertainment

Pre- wedding photos of two lovers trend on social media

By Mzta Churchill

Wonders they say shall never come to an end, these adages, are indeed not said for nothing.

Gh Page has chanced on a pre-wedding photo of some lovers trending across social media platforms.

Usually, a wedding should be between a man and a woman who understand each other.

But shockingly enough, these pre-wedding photos involve a man and a man.

In the pictures, the two men are seen wearing yellow shirts as they pose for the camera.

The duo could be seen giving a lovey-dovey style in the photoshoot they took.

- GhPage
